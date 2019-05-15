Catherine Graddick Cummings JOHN'S CREEK, GA -The family and relatives of Mrs. Catherine Graddick Cummings, those of her children Geneva Monroe, Mildred Tyner, Edward Cummings Jr., William Cummings, Robert Cummings, Katherine Hanberry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren, in-laws, nieces and nephews are invited to attend her funeral service on Friday May 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Olive Branch AME. Church 1734 Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant, SC, interment Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant, SC. Viewing to be held this afternoon at the funeral home from 3-8 p.m. Messages may be sent to www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral 440 Venning St. Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 16, 2019