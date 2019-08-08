Catherine Grant RIDGEVILLE, SC - With regret, we inform you that Mrs. Catherine Grant, 98 of Ridgeville, SC; entered into eternal rest on, Wednesday, August 7, 2019; the beloved mother of Mr. Pfaehler Grant (Lorraine) of Ridgeville, SC; and beloved sister of Mrs. Florence Polite, North Charleston, SC. Funeral Arrangement has been entrusted to Aiken-Capers Funeral Home, (843) 873-2310. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 9, 2019