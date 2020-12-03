1/1
Catherine J. Hicks
Catherine J. Hicks Charleston - Catherine J. Hicks, 103, of Charleston, entered into eternal rest on November 30, 2020. Viewing will be 9:00-11:00 AM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, 620 Rutledge Ave. The PRIVATE service for the family to celebrate her life will follow the viewing. Interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Hicks is survived by: her daughter, Denise Hicks Grant; 19 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements by DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843)722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
