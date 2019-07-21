Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Lazenby. View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel 232 Calhoun Street Charleston , SC 29401 (843)-723-2524 Service 2:00 PM J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel 232 Calhoun Street Charleston , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Lazenby Charleston - Catherine Osborne FitzSimons Lazenby, 75, wife of William J. Lazenby, Jr. died peacefully on the morning of Saturday, July 20, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., DOWNTOWN CHAPEL, 232 Calhoun Street at 2:00 p.m. Interment is private. The daughter of the late Waveland Sinclair FitzSimons and Vida Barnwell FitzSimons Gibson. Catherine was born in Charleston on June 23, 1944. She graduated from Ashley Hall Girls School and the University of South Carolina where she pledged TriDelta. After college Catherine moved back to Charleston where she taught school for several years. Her students loved her and her classroom was a joy to behold. She became a member of the Charleston Junior League where she was voted to be Chairman of Charleston Receipts, a very famous Charleston cookbook. Catherine was extremely creative in using recipes from the cookbook as she hosted two glamorous parties for Gourmet magazine. Cocktails in Stolls Alley and a beach supper party at an old family home on Sullivan's Island with a sunset over the harbor. In addition, she loved cooking for other people, welcoming them into her home. She was a graduate of Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate. She earned her SC Real Estate Brokers license and opened Historic Charleston Properties in downtown Charleston. Real Estate was Catherine's passion. She influenced many realtors throughout their careers. She was a brilliant marketer where she created the most eye catching promotional material and was involved in countless Charleston and Mount Pleasant transactions. A leader and entrepreneur, she was keen on new ideas and spent her life implementing them. She loved to travel and embraced knowledge from other cultures. Hosting six Swedish exchange students in five years was a highlight. She highly influenced their lives and all kept in touch with her due to her powerful impact. But she also cherished being home and was constantly re-working her surroundings, constantly improving. We were always surprised by the changes, never knowing what to expect. Catherine lived a full and rewarding life. She impacted many and will be missed. She is survived by her husband, William Jay Lazenby, Jr. of Charleston, SC; one son, Waveland FitzSimons "Fitz" Lazenby of Charleston, SC and one sister, Vida FitzSimons Robertson of Charleston, SC. Memorials may be made to the , 2090 Executive Hall Rd, Suite #130, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at



