CATHERINE LOUISE BROWN

CATHERINE LOUISE BROWN In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of CATHERINE LOUISE BROWN June 9, 1950 ~ January 1, 2019 How quickly goes this year of time When last I held your hand gently in mine. When last I gazed upon your face, Before God came and took you away from this place. Our wounds still fresh, the memories past and new, Hard to imagine our lives continuing on without you. But take comfort in knowing as you gaze from above, your sisters will always remember and miss you and we send you all our love. Missed by her sisters.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 1, 2020
