Catherine Palmer Summerville - The family of Mrs. Catherine Deloris Palmer announces her celebration of life services which will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 12:00 Noon at New Bethel Sounds of Praise 351 Greyback Rd., Summerville, SC. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery Mrs. Palmer was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Sinclair Palmer; her parents, Mr. Ernest and Matilda Williams; and her son, Mr. Vincent Palmer. She is survived by her children, Merlaine Williams (Stanley), Patricia Palmer, and Constance Turner (Cliff); her grandchildren, Stanley Williams, Jr., Shaniqua Williams, Gerald Wright, Jr., Delvasia Ravenel, Dajane Ravenel, Terrance Hollway, II; her great-grandchild, Khole Williams; her siblings, Mary Goodwine (McKinley), Elease Haigood, Eugenia Williams (Londell), and Clarise Joyner; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Palmer will be on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 4:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Catherine is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405, Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 10, 2019