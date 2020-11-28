Catherine Pinto Doughty Charleston - Catherine Pinto Doughty, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest and peace on Friday, November 27, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. Born October 21, 1946, she was the daughter of John and Marie Pinto of Charleston, SC. She is predeceased by her parents and brother and sister (Andrew and Cynthia). Cathy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Donald; her three children, Eugene Roberts "Gene" (Kelly), John Roberts "Danny", and Melissa Roberts Bian (David); her nine grandchildren (Carly, Daniel, David, Michael, Sarah, Eliza, Steeley, Margaret, and William); her three brothers (John, Joe and Robert); and several nieces and nephews. Catherine was a native of Charleston, SC and grew up in Hollywood, SC. She attended St. Paul High School. Cathy revered her family, as they were the focus of her life. She was a kind, nurturing, and selfless soul to many. Loving, caring, and humbly supporting others superseded everything for her. The relatives and friends of Catherine Pinto Doughty are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the James A. McAlister Chapel, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC. The Rite of Commital will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions to be made to the America Cancer Society
(donate3.cancer.org
) or a charitable organization of your choice. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funeral Home (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston