1/
Catherine Pinto Doughty
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Pinto Doughty Charleston - Catherine Pinto Doughty, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest and peace on Friday, November 27, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. Born October 21, 1946, she was the daughter of John and Marie Pinto of Charleston, SC. She is predeceased by her parents and brother and sister (Andrew and Cynthia). Cathy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Donald; her three children, Eugene Roberts "Gene" (Kelly), John Roberts "Danny", and Melissa Roberts Bian (David); her nine grandchildren (Carly, Daniel, David, Michael, Sarah, Eliza, Steeley, Margaret, and William); her three brothers (John, Joe and Robert); and several nieces and nephews. Catherine was a native of Charleston, SC and grew up in Hollywood, SC. She attended St. Paul High School. Cathy revered her family, as they were the focus of her life. She was a kind, nurturing, and selfless soul to many. Loving, caring, and humbly supporting others superseded everything for her. The relatives and friends of Catherine Pinto Doughty are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the James A. McAlister Chapel, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC. The Rite of Commital will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions to be made to the America Cancer Society (donate3.cancer.org) or a charitable organization of your choice. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funeral Home (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation
1620 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 766-1365
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved