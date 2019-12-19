|
Catherine Pratt Goose Creek - The family of Mrs. Catherine E. Pratt announces her celebration of life services which will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 11:00AM at Joshua Baptist Church 2482 Faber Road N. Charleston, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. Viewing for Mrs. Pratt will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10:00AM until the hour of service at Joshua Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Catherine is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019