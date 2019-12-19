Home

Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
843-718-0144
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Joshua Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Joshua Baptist Church
2482 Faber Road
N. Charleston, SC
View Map
Catherine Pratt Obituary
Catherine Pratt Goose Creek - The family of Mrs. Catherine E. Pratt announces her celebration of life services which will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 11:00AM at Joshua Baptist Church 2482 Faber Road N. Charleston, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. Viewing for Mrs. Pratt will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10:00AM until the hour of service at Joshua Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Catherine is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019
