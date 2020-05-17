Catherine (Bunch) Rivers RANTOWLES, SC - Mrs. Catherine (Bunch) Rivers, 85, of Rantowles, SC, widow of Franklin Rivers, Jr. and beloved mother of Fran Kathy Nelson (the late Dennis), Marva Bowser (Devon) and late Stanley K. Rivers (Tina) entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 17 to May 18, 2020.