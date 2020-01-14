|
|
Catherine Rogers Charleston - Catherine Padgett Rogers, 85, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest Monday, January 13, 2020. The relatives and friends of Catherine Padgett Rogers are invited to attend her Funeral Service 12:00 PM Monday, January 20, 2020 at Pinecrest Baptist Church, 1285 Ashley Hall Road, Charleston. Interment at Live Oak Memorial Gardens will be private. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Catherine was born September 17, 1934 in Ehrhardt, SC, a daughter of the late Lois Clayton and Gerald Gerode Padgett. She worked for many years in the Preschool of Citadel Square Baptist Church, where she was a teacher. She was a member of the Elks Lodge and Pinecrest Baptist Church, where she also served as a Sunday School Teacher. Catherine is survived by her three grandchildren: Sara Jayne Rogers, Joshua David Powell, and Perry S. Powell; five siblings: Rita Maye Clark, Jimmy C. Padgett, Charles L. Padgett, Sandra Padgett Schaffer, and Donald M. Padgett (Laurie); and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julius DeWitt Rogers; her two children: Julius DeWitt 'Jay' Rogers, Jr., and Renee Rogers Powell (husband David E. Powell survives); and her two brothers: Gerald G. Padgett, Jr. and Phillip Perry Padgett. Flowers will be graciously accepted. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 15, 2020