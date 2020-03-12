Home

Catherine Rose Wells

Catherine Rose Wells Obituary
Catherine Rose Wells Hanahan - The relatives and friends of Catherine Rose Wells are invited to attend a celebration of Rosie's life on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at a 1:00 pm Memorial Service at Seacoast Church, 750 Long Point Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466, immediately followed by a reception from 2:30 until 4:30 pm at Pepper Plantation, 3536 Thunder Gulch Trail, Awendaw, SC 29429. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.campkesem.org. Rosie's daughter, Charlotte, attended this camp which supports children during their parent's journey with Cancer. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 13, 2020
