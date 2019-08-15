|
|
Catherine Smith Luxmore Summerville - Catherine Smith Luxmore died on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 after a valiant one-year fight with glioblastoma brain cancer. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11 o'clock at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Summerville, 206 Central Ave, Summerville, SC 29483. Interment will follow at St. Luke's Lutheran Church Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave, Summerville, SC 29483 or for Glioblastoma research, at . Ms. Luxmore was born Aug. 21, 1970, in Charleston, the beloved daughter of Mary Moore Smith and Thomas O. Smith. She graduated from Summerville High School and then the College of Charleston in December 1991. She began teaching at Dorchester District II schools in January 1992. She was medically retired from District 2. Her teaching posts included Rollings Elementary and Rollings School of Arts, Knightsville Elementary, DuBose Middle School, Fort Dorchester Elementary and Alston Middle. She was the District Rookie Teacher of the Year her first year of teaching and later was Teacher of the Year at Rollings Elementary. She had been a member of Alpha Kappa Delta teaching society. Ms. Luxmore was an excellent storyteller and a former member of the Backporch Storytellers. She was also a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church. She was a loyal and loving friend, sister, mother and built her life around her children. She was loved and admired by many and will be truly missed by her children, family, friends, and former students whose lives she touched. Surviving are her parents; her children, Sarah, Jack and Ben; her brother, Andy Smith and wife, Lori, of Sumter; a niece, Mary Catherine Smith, and two nephews, Christopher and Robert Smith; her in-laws, Fred and Janet Luxmore; sister-in- law, Lori Loftis and husband, John; five aunts and two uncles; and many first cousins. The family would like to thank her four caregivers for their loving care during her final days. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 16, 2019