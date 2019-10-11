Catherine Virginia Capitan Jenkins Charleston - Catherine Capitan Jenkins of Charleston, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 to be reunited with her husband, D.A. "Ikey" Jenkins. Catherine was born April 24, 1941 to Ernestine Bunch Capitan and John Joseph Capitan in Charleston. She is survived by her two daughters, Susan Jenkins Sullivan and Adrienne E. Jenkins; her grandson Charles A Sullivan, III, her brother J. Joseph Capitan, Jr. and her sister, Susan Capitan Darby. Catherine was loved and will be sorely missed by all. A graveside memorial service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 1:00pm at Bethany Cemetery, 10 Cunnington Ave., Charleston, SC 29405. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 12, 2019