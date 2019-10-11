Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley Location
2501 Bees Ferry Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 722-8371
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethany Cemetery
10 Cunnington Ave.
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Capitan Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Virginia Capitan Jenkins


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Virginia Capitan Jenkins Obituary
Catherine Virginia Capitan Jenkins Charleston - Catherine Capitan Jenkins of Charleston, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 to be reunited with her husband, D.A. "Ikey" Jenkins. Catherine was born April 24, 1941 to Ernestine Bunch Capitan and John Joseph Capitan in Charleston. She is survived by her two daughters, Susan Jenkins Sullivan and Adrienne E. Jenkins; her grandson Charles A Sullivan, III, her brother J. Joseph Capitan, Jr. and her sister, Susan Capitan Darby. Catherine was loved and will be sorely missed by all. A graveside memorial service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 1:00pm at Bethany Cemetery, 10 Cunnington Ave., Charleston, SC 29405. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley Location
Download Now