CDR. Russell Benjamin Bridgham (USN, Ret.) Mt. Pleasant - CDR. Russell Benjamin Bridgham, (USN, Ret.), 89, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of the late Takae Tomohiro Bridgham entered into eternal rest Thursday, January 2, 2020. His Funeral service will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. CDR. Bridgham was born February 26, 1930 in Quincy, Massachusetts, son of the late Pauline Bridgham Meeks. He received his Bachelors degree from Maine Maritime Academy and Masters degree from George Washington University. CDR. Bridgham served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was a Captain and Commodore of Minesweeper Division 91 during the Vietnam War where he was awarded a Bronze Star with Valor. He was an instructor at the US Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island. He then served with the United Nations Armistice Command in South Korea before coming to Charleston in 1973. In his retirement, CDR. Bridgham served as the Executive Director of the John Ancrum SPCA, currently the Charleston Animal Society. He is survived by three sons, Russell B. Bridgham (Gail) of Isle Of Palms, SC, Henry B. Bridgham (Bonnie) of Stafford, VA and Charles B. Bridgham of Burwell, NE and daughter, Nancy Bridgham Coward (Ronnie) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; nine grandchildren, Jessie Hannah Bridgham, Will Bridgham, Britny Bridgham, Henry Bridgham, II, Polly Poulnot, Marnie Poulnot, Anne McLeod Poulnot, Clauson R. Coward, III and Addie B. Coward and one great-grandchild, Charlotte Kay Tyler. He was preceded in death by his wife, Takae Bridgham and daughter, Kay Bridgham Poulnot. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 7, 2020