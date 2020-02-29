Home

CEASAR WRIGHT Sr.

CEASAR WRIGHT Sr. In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of CEASAR WRIGHT, SR. July 6, 1944 ~ March 1, 2017 It has been 3 years since you left A limb has fallen from the family tree. We keep hearing your voice saying, "Grieve me not. Remember the best times, the laughter, my songs. The good life you lived when you were strong. We'll continue your heritage as you taught us. We know you're counting on us. We Love You Missing you dearly Your Loving wife Barbara children,Tracy, Leslie, (Clarence) Ceasar Jr. ( Shaneil) Jovan grandchildren Tantania De'Vias,Treazon, Da'Nya, Clarence II Cameron, Chloe along with your family
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 1, 2020
