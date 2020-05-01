Ceaser Emanuel Greene JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Ceaser Emanuel Greene are invited to attend his Celebration Of Life on Saturday, May 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave., Maryville, Charleston, SC. Rev. Josephine P. Richardson, officiating. Mr. Greene will repose in the chapel Saturday until the hour of service. Mr. Greene leaves to cherish his memories, his parents, Mrs. Lila Campbell (late Joseph Campbell) and John Henry Ladson (Deloris); siblings, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 843-571-2300 Expressions of love may be sent to the Greene family at www.pasley'smortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 1 to May 2, 2020.