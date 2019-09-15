Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
Lying in State
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
The Old Ashley Baptist Associational Center
3275 Old Pond Road
Johns Island,, SC
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
The Old Ashley Baptist Associational Center
3275 Old Pond Road
Johns Island, SC
Cecelia Watkins Obituary
Cecelia Watkins Johns Island - The relatives and friends of Ms. Cecelia Watkins are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 11 AM at The Old Ashley Baptist Associational Center, 3275 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment: Red Top Community Cemetery, Johns Island, SC (Red Top Section). A viewing will be held on (TODAY) Monday, September 16, 2019, from 4-8PM at Walker's Mortuary. Ms. Watkins will lie-in-state at the church on Tuesday from 10 AM until the hour of service. Professional Services Provided By WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE", 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455 (P) 843.559.0341 (F) 843.559.3415 www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 16, 2019
