Cecelia Watkins Johns Island - The relatives and friends of Ms. Cecelia Watkins are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 11 AM at The Old Ashley Baptist Associational Center, 3275 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment: Red Top Community Cemetery, Johns Island, SC (Red Top Section). A viewing will be held on (TODAY) Monday, September 16, 2019, from 4-8PM at Walker's Mortuary. Ms. Watkins will lie-in-state at the church on Tuesday from 10 AM until the hour of service. Professional Services Provided By WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE", 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455 (P) 843.559.0341 (F) 843.559.3415 www.walkersmortuary.com.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 16, 2019