In Loving Memory Of Our Husband, Son, Father, Grand Pa and Brother CECIL C. CARR JR. (BUB) June 15, 1958 ~ July 16, 2014 Our love grows more every day that goes by, you will always be in our hearts. It's been five long years without you. You have four grandchildren that you would dearly love and be proud of, as they would of you! We love you so much and know you will be waiting for us when it's our turn to come home. We love you always, Judy, Mom, Dad, Clint, Lorena, Kristin, Hunter, Kinsey, Adalyn, Bella, Wyatt, Laura, Andy & Family.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 16, 2019