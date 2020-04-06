|
Cecilia Pruitt Gruber Ravenel, SC - Cecilia Pruitt Gruber passed away peacefully at her home in Ravenel, South Carolina surrounded by her family. Mrs. Gruber, daughter of Cecil and Elizabeth Pruitt, was born February 15, 1937 in Rock Hill, South Carolina. She was active in the Gibbes Art Gallery and the Roper Medical Society Auxiliary. She also volunteered at Roper Hospital for many years. She was an avid tennis player and a member of the Creekside Tennis Team in Mt. Pleasant. She loved gardening and travelled extensively with her family to whom she was devoted. She will be remembered as a kind, beautify and vivacious person with a lovely smile for everyone. Mrs. Gruber is survived by her husband of fifty-seven (57) years, Frank H. Gruber, MD; her children, Elizabeth Courtney Gruber, Karl Kulle Gruber, MD (Georgia), and Robert Pruitt Gruber (Laura); her grandchildren, Elise Marie Gruber, Laura Witte Gruber, Luca Karl Gruber, Cecilia Pruitt Gruber, Axel Waring Gruber and Ingrid Sophia Gruber; her sister, Lydia Pruitt Davidson; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, James Robert Pruitt, MD (Martha) of Seneca, South Carolina. There will be a memorial service in her honor at a later date. The family would like to express its appreciation to Donna Jean Harris and the other wonderful caregivers as well as the Lutheran Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 7, 2020