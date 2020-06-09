Cecily Fuhrman SUMMERVILLE - Cecily Fuhrman of Summerville passed away on Friday, June 05 at the age of 74. She was born in Seattle on October 21, 1945 and was the daughter of Robert Coe and Faye Southwyck. Cecily attended Ohio Wesleyan University and enjoyed a successful career with the Stouffer Foods Corporation for several years. She was a very devoted advocate of pet causes and spent countless hours working at local shelters in Oregon, California, Texas, Minnesota and North and South Carolina. She is survived by her husband Charles Fuhrman. A private gathering will be held at her home. Anyone wishing to remember her is asked to make a donation to their favorite animal cause. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.