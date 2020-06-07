Cedric Verner WALTERBORO - Mr. Cedric Verner, 36, of 222 Coleman Drive, Walterboro, SC, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Colleton County, SC. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Friends may call at the residence, 222 Coleman, Drive, Walterboro or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions. Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfunerlhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.