Cedric Verner WALTERBORO - Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Cedric Verner, 36, of 222 Coleman Drive, Walterboro, SC. Mr. Verner passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Colleton County, SC. Visitation will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 2:00pm - 7:00pm at Koger's Mortuary, 508 S Jefferies Blvd, Walterboro, SC. Friends may call at the residence, 222 Coleman, Drive, Walterboro or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions. Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfunerlhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.