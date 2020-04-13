|
Celestine J. Stukes Bronx, NY - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Celestine J. Stukes are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, 4230 Highway 174, Yonges Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Stukes is survived by four children, Eddie Jenkins (Mary), Reginald Jenkins (Anne), Vera Hoffarth (Johannes) and Brenda Stukes; grandchildren, Tracey, Shawna, Michelle, Makarios, Demitrius, Errol (Sue-Ellen), Josef, Johanna-Jessica (Brent), and Sachel; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Esther Simmons, Rosetta Jenkins, Janie Rodgers, Selena Graves, Joseph, Jr. (Barbara), Robert (Kathlyn), Elvie (Rutha), Marie (Dennis); sister-in-law, Sonia Jenkins; aunt-in-law, Christine (her son Charles), bestfriend, Claudette; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 14, 2020