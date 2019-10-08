Celestine Miles

Service Information
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:30 PM
Jerusalem Baptist Church
684 Rutledge Ave.
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Jerusalem Baptist Church
684 Rutledge Ave.
Obituary
Celestine Miles BOAZ CHAPTER #366 ORDER OF THE EASTERN STAR AND RITE OF ADOPTION P.H.A.: OFFICERS AND MEMBERS: You are hereby requested to assemble on Thursday, October 10, 2019, 6:30 P.M., at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., to pay your last Tribute of Respect to our deceased Sister Celestine Miles. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the church. Sister Chapters are invited. By Order Of: Sis. Joyce Taylor, WM Bro. Johnny Pinckney, WP Sis. Karen Rivers, PM, Secy.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 9, 2019
