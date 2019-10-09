Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Celestine Miles Obituary
Celestine Miles Charleston - Ms. Celestine S. Miles, 82, of Charleston, SC, died October 4, 2019 at home after a lengthy illness. The relatives and friends of Ms. Celestine S. Miles are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Friday, October 11, 2019 at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC. Interment - Carolina Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. A Wake Service will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church. Ms. Miles is survived by her six children, Thomas Simmons, Shirley Simmons, Jamesetta Nichols (Raymond) of Las Vegas, NV, Sandra Wall, Gwendolyn Wright and Mary Dunbar of Beverly, NJ; two sisters, Earlise Bailey of Bronx, NY and Estella Justice; ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends who will forever remember her as a devoted and caring person. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 10, 2019
