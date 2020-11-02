1/
Celia Maxwell
Celia Maxwell Goose Creek - Celia Maxwell, 92, of Goose Creek, wife of the late Michael A. Maxwell, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Stratford Place. Celia Maxwell was a polio survivor as a toddler. She was told that she would never accomplish much in life. However, she graduated from high school and went on to complete an associates degree in secretarial studies. She took a job in Bluefield, WV at the county courthouse and later became an executive secretary at NASA until she married Michael Maxwell (deceased 10-25-1991). She is remembered by her children as a selfless mother and homemaker. She is survived by her four children Ronnie Maxwell (Debby), Kim Maxwell, Roger Maxwell (Teresa), and Amy Gonda (Bobby). She was also a loving grandmother to nine grandchildren (Taylor, Megan, Jordan, Stephanie, Stephen, Amber, Michaela, Michael, and Lilla). There are also five great-grandchildren. Her children will always believe that her greatest accomplishment in life was her unwavering faith in Jesus Christ, and her steadfast prayers for everyone she met. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1 o'clock at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stratford Place Assisted Living, Attn: Activities Department, 97 Bridgetown Rd., Goose Creek, SC 29445. The family would like to thank the staff for the love and care they gave our mother. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Dorchester Memory Gardens
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
