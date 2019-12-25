|
|
Celie Gibson Early Branch, SC - Mrs. Celie Terry Gibson, 77, of Early Branch, SC peacefully entered eternal rest Monday morning, December 23, 2019 at Roper St. Francis Hospital in Charleston. For 61 years, she was the loving wife of Jimmie Eugene Gibson. Born July 13, 1942 in Pinopolis, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late William Claude Terry and the late Mary Kling Terry. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister who dearly loved her family. She also loved her many loyal friends and looked forward to socializing with them through scheduled lunch dates, casual visits and daily telephone chats. During the spring of each year, she enjoyed planting and caring for her flowers and sharing plant clippings with friends. She also enjoyed helping others and during her lifetime did many good deeds to compassionately help friends and neighbors when needed. She was a jolly and happy soul who enjoyed navigating and sharing life with others. Celie was an active member of Sand Hill Baptist Church near Varnville, SC where she taught Children's Sunday School for over 45 years. Retired from Hampton County Public School system, she worked at Varnville Elementary for 30 years in various roles with young children who as adults still recognized her and often approached her in public places to chat with "Miss Gibson". In addition to her husband of Early Branch, she is survived by her son Marty Alan Gibson (Marsha) of Early Branch, daughters Ronda Gibson Lane (Sylvio Maestro) of Yemassee and Janet Gibson Hughes (Kenny) of Varnville; grandchildren Marty Alan Gibson, Jr. (Hattie) of New Orleans, Louisiana, Chad Hunter Gibson (Kellie) of Hampton, Laice Alexandria Lane (fiance' Justin Smith) of Early Branch and Christian Forest Anderson (Achaia) of Early Branch. There are also four great-grandchildren, Mason and Miller Gibson of Hampton along with Nixie and Marin Gibson of New Orleans. She is also survived by a brother Jimmy Terry (Patricia) of Hampton and sister Maxine Hadwin of Varnville and many loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother William Terry and sisters Maryann Terry Thrift and Shirley Terry Sauls. She touched many lives and was truly loved and respected by many. She was greatly loved and she will be greatly missed. Funeral services, officiated by Rev. Thomas Terry, will be held 11 AM, Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Sand Hill Baptist Church with burial following in the Sand Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 PM at Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home located at 300 Mulberry Street West, Hampton, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 26, 2019