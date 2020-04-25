|
Cesar Ruiz Ednacot Goose Creek - Cesar Ruiz Ednacot, 73, of Goose Creek, Husband to Juliet Ednacot (Marcelino) of 49 years, entered into eternal rest on April 22, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born on July 4, 1946 on San Salvador Island, Philippines,Cesar was a son of the late Ernesto Ednacot and Francisca Ruiz. Cesar was a retired Senior Chief Petty Officer in the Navy, serving in the Vietnam War. He worked some odd jobs to provide for his family when he retired from the military, but he earned his degree and moved on to be a successful career electrician until his retirement in 2006. Cesar was also the first Filipino Worshipful Master in the state of SC with the Franklin Masonic Lodge in Charleston, SC. He was an avid bowler, achieving several perfect '300' games. Most importantly, Cesar was a devoted husband and loving father. All that he did was for his wife and 3 daughters. To some, he could be intimidating with such a serious face, but to those that he loved the most, he was loving, kind, and compassionate. He loved to sing and dance, share the corniest of jokes, and the only thing he loved more than his wife's cooking was Church's Chicken. Cesar is also survived by daughters Lilybelle Yangco (spouse, Dennis Yangco) of Summerville,SC, Julie Anne Jackson of Goose Creek, SC, and Joyce Tungol (spouse, Anthony Tungol) of Morrisville, NC; granddaughters Jasmine McIlwain, Jada Jackson, and Ella Yangco; grandsons James Jackson, Jr., Dennison Yangco, Anthony Tungol, Jr., Alexander Tungol, Angelo Tungol, and Jace Tungol; sisters Flora Bebita (spouse, Froilan Bebita), Virginia Pablo (spouse, Alejandro (late) Pablo), Linda Reyes (spouse, Apolinario Reyes), Nora Brozo (Spouse, Tom Brozo), brother, Augusto Ednacot (spouse, Honey Ednacot), sister-in-law, Nene Ednacot, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Cesar was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ernesto and Francisco, his brother Edilberto Ednacot, niece, Laura Cubarrubia, and nephew, Brian Brozo.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 26, 2020