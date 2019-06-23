C.H. "Sam" Larkins Ladson - C.H. "Sam" Larkins, 87, of Ladson, husband of Bobbie S. Larkins, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his residence. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 1 o'clock to 3 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 3 o'clock. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29483. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Caris Hospice, 821 Orleans Rd., Suite 102, Charleston, SC 29407. Sam was born on July 30, 1931 in Monticello, AR, son of the late Algia Lewis and Annie Belle Larkins. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after serving 22 years. He then went on to retire from the SCPRC after 21 years. He was a member of Joint Base Charleston Chapel. Sam was a man of faith and family. He enjoyed traveling and playing golf. Survivors including his wife Bobbie of 67 years are: one daughter: Lauri S. Leopard (Henry) of Pageland; one son: John Barry Larkins (Lori) of Summerville; five grandchildren: Dylan Dukes, Brad Leopard, Samantha Davis, J.B. Larkins, Jr., and Candace Larkins; five great-grandchildren: Mady Leopard, Elias Davis, Brayden Larkins, Connor Dukes, and Ezekiel Davis; and one sister: Jackie Smith of Greenwood. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by one daughter: Donna Carlene Dukes; three sisters: Helen Dennis, Margaret Kinard, and Betty Medlock; and two brothers: Bob Larkins and Frank Larkins. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary