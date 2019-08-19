In Loving Memory Of CHAD ANDREW HOWERTON March 25, 1988 ~ August 20, 2002 Our hearts will go Every night in our dreams, We see you, we feel you, That is how we know you go on. Far across the distance and space between us, you have come to show you go on near, far, whenever you are we believe that the heart does go on. Once more you open the door And you're here in our hearts And our hearts will go on and on Love can touch us one time And last for a lifetime And never go till we're one Love was when we loved you One true time we hold to in our lives we'll always go on There is some love that will not go away. You're here, there's nothing we fear, And we know that our hearts will go on, we'll stay forever this way, Chad, You are safe in our hearts. We miss you and love you, Mommy and Daddy
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 20, 2019