Charleen Craven Bailey WALTERBORO - Mrs. Charleen Craven Bailey, age 84, entered into rest Thursday morning, August 20, 2020 at her beloved home on the Mount Carmel Road in Walterboro under the care of Amedisys Hospice following a lingering and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was the loving wife of the late Command Sergeant Major Henry Marvin Bailey, Jr., United States Army (Ret.) to whom she was married to for sixty-two years at the time of his death in 2016. Born May 9, 1936 at home in Smoaks, South Carolina, she was the last surviving child of the late Onnie Carl Craven and the late Iva Wilson Craven. Charleen was in every sense a true Southern lady. She possessed and exhibited love, elegance, and stature. The wife of a highly decorated Green Beret, she knew what it was to follow the one she loved in his service to our country the ends of the earth and make for him and their children a home; and she knew all too well what it was to worry day after day while he was on deployment. After his retirement from the United States Army, they returned to Walterboro, where she began a career, having worked at Edisto Land Bank until her retirement. Her family, and where she was raised to know Christ, were members of Green Pond United Methodist Church. However, she became a very devout Catholic, holding Catholicism close to her heart. She was a member of Saint Anthony Roman Catholic Church, where she was faithful in her devotion and a member of the Women's Club. Surviving are: three daughters, Sharon Bailey Durham of Walterboro, Ann Bailey Murdaugh and her husband, Scott of Walterboro, and Rosemary Bailey Jarett and her husband, David of Florida; a son, Billy Bailey and his wife, Wanda of Smoaks; seven grandchildren; Colette Bailey, Edward Durham, Jamie Marnell, Seth Marnell, Charleen Durham, Iva Curry, and Wilson Murdaugh; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jessica Durham; a son-in-law, Jackie Durham; two brothers, L.D. Craven, Carl Craven; and a sister, Mable Craven Linder. In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to the following: Saint Anthony Catholic Church, 925 South Jefferies Boulevard, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488; or to, The Alzheimer's Association
, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601; or donate at www.alz.org
. The Relatives and Friends of Mrs. Charleen Craven Bailey are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial, which will be conducted 11 o'clock Saturday morning, August 29, 2020, from Saint Anthony Roman Catholic Church, 925 South Jefferies Boulevard, Walterboro. Fr. Jacob Joseph officiant. The casket will be received into the Nave of the church prior to the Funeral Mass at 10:30am that morning for the recitation of the Holy Rosary. The family has requested that members of The Knights of Columbus Fr. Brian Marin Council S.T. 8502 to serve as Casket Bearers and Honorary Escorts and their presence is requested at 10 o'clock that morning at the church. The final commendation and farewell will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband. Plans and invitations will be forthcoming, as the attendees at the burial will be limited due to the pandemic which currently exists in our country. Relatives and Friends may call from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock Friday evening, August 28, 2020, at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com
