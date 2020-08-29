Charlene Ann Benedetto Johns Island - I come to you with an extraordinarily heavy heart to let you know that on August 5th, 2020 my mother, Charlene Ann Benedetto was taken into the arms of our good Lord. Mama was 71 years old and spent those years spreading joy and laughter to those who knew her. She was the only daughter of Charles William Culpepper and Maybell Burbage Culpepper. Charlene graduated from James Island High School in the late sixties. From there, she worked as an operator at the phone company for several years before marrying a young sailor by the name of Joseph M. Benedetto. After having a daughter, Charlene became a full-time mom and a full-time caretaker of her ailing parents while also offering in-home childcare for several children over the years. Charlene leaves behind her only daughter, Tara Benedetto-Duncan; her son-in-law, Ronald Duncan; and three beautiful grandchildren: Thomas Alexander Duncan, Andrew James Duncan, and Amanda Sophia Duncan; as well as a few very close cousins and many friends. It is unfortunate that her family is unable to hold services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially since this is how Charlene met her end. When it is safe to hold a public gathering, her family will hold a memorial service for her, to be announced at a later date. I've heard many people say that Charlene had an unforgettable laugh and so it is with this memory in mind I will leave you. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting www.jhenrystuhr.com
