Charlene Clark DuPuis SUMMERVILLE - On September 8, 2020, Charlene Clark DuPuis, of Charleston and, more recently, of Summerville, SC, passed away at age 93. She was born in Pioneer, Texas on February 5, 1927 to William and Gertrude Clark. She was the youngest of seven children. Things were tough in rural Texas after WWII, and wanting to find work, Charlene followed a job opportunity to Georgia, where she met her husband, Gus DuPuis. They later settled in his home town of Charleston. She enjoyed working outside the home in retail, the family owned shoe stores and, later, in the hotel industry. Charlene loved to laugh and have fun. You would find her often in a costume to entertain others or on the dance floor square dancing, line dancing or doing the Lowcountry Shag. She enjoyed her church family at St. Mark's Methodist Church and often performed at nursing homes with the "Goodness Gracious Band" with songs, skits and jokes. But her greatest passion was her family! Charlene is survived by her three children and their spouses: Trudy and Steve Zobel, Audie and Gail DuPuis, Scot and Susan DuPuis. She was most proud of her seven grandchildren and her three great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 situation, the family has plans to hold a private memorial and celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA, St. Mark's Methodist Church, or a charity of your choice
