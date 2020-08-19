1/
Charlene Frederica Jones
1943 - 2020
Charlene F. Jones LADSON - Charlene Frederica Jones, 77, of Ladson, SC, a loving wife, caring mother and grandmother, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Charlene was born May 31, 1943 in Mayport, FL. She was the daughter of the late Walter Flynn, Sr. and the late Frederica Flynn. She will lovingly be remembered by her husband of 58 years, Richard D. Jones, their children, Boyd Jones, David Jones and Troy Jones. Preceded in death by her daughter, Tamula M. Jones. Loved by daughters-in-law, Michelle Jones and Tara Jones, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and countless friends and extended family. A private memorial Service in honor of Charlene will be held at Peace Church, Saturday August 22 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Charlene's honor to Peace Presbyterian Church, 174 Londonderry Rd., Goose Creek, SC 29445 or Helping Hands, 104B Commerce Place, Goose Creek, SC 29445. "John 3:16" Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Peace Church
