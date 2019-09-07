Charlene Gibson Ladson - Charlene Holton Gibson, 71, of Ladson, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening, September 3, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 20, 1948, in Sandersville, Georgia to the late W.G. and Roslyn Brown Holton. Charlene was also the granddaughter of the late Hyman Brown Jackson and the great-granddaughter of Sadie Hodges who played an important role in her childhood. She married James A. Gibson on October 8, 1966 in Charleston, SC. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, James A. Gibson, her son, James A. Gibson, Jr., and his wife Angela, her daughter, Jennifer G. Massey and her husband Chris, five grandchildren, Daniel Gibson and his fiance Holli, Kathryn Charlene Sykes and her husband Nicholas, Christian Massey, Hannah Gibson and her boyfriend Michael, and Jason Gibson, a great-grandchild, AnnaBelle Charlene Sykes, two sisters, Kay Peters and her husband Tim, Rose Chrisley and her husband Mark, and one brother, Billy Holton and his wife Bonnie, and dearly loved by so many others. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 10:30 am in Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. The family will accept flowers. Carolina Memorial Funeral Home and Park, (843) 797-2222 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 8, 2019