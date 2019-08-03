Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlene Haught Johnson. View Sign Service Information Duggan's Serra Mortuary 500 Westlake Avenue Daly City , CA 94014 (650)-756-4500 Visitation 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Notre Dame des Victoires Church 566 Bush Street San Francisco , CA View Map Vigil 7:30 PM Notre Dame des Victoires Church 566 Bush Street San Francisco , CA View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Notre Dame des Victoires Church 566 Bush Street San Francisco , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charlene Haught Johnson SAN FRANCISCO, CA -It is with regret that the family of Charlene Haught Johnson announces Charlene's death on July 31, 2019 of a respiratory condition and Lewy Body Disease. Charlene was the daughter of Charles Haught, a career naval officer, and Ursula Duane Haught. She is survived by her husband Jeremiah F. Hallisey, her son Charley Johnson (Deirdre Hussey) of San Francisco, and two step-sons, Jeremy Hallisey (Jennifer) of San Francisco and Sean Hallisey of Hayward, her sister, Sharon Haught, brother, Charles and sister, Geraldine Brown (all of Sonoma County), her sister, Ursula Melnic (George) of Denver, Colorado, and her brother, Stephen (Pamela) of Murphys, California. Charlene is predeceased by her sister, Joan Sharpen (James) of Sonoma County. Charlene is also survived by many nieces and nephews in the San Francisco Bay Area, and cousins in her mother's hometown of Charleston, South Carolina where Charlene maintained a home. Charlene was a woman of pluck, intelligence, integrity, kindness and humility. Charlene's father Charles died suddenly when she was in her early teens. Her mother raised seven children by herself working in real estate sales in trying circumstances. Nevertheless, Charlene is a graduate of Holy Angels Grammar School, Mercy High School, the College of San Mateo, San Francisco State University and the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. She entered law school at a time when only a handful of women were in her law school class. She practiced law for over forty years in downtown San Francisco and throughout the Bay Area in probate and trust litigation. In addition, Charlene was a Probate Referee in San Mateo County for close to 40 years. While she practiced law, she continued to be a dedicated wife, mother, public servant and generous friend of many. Charlene was appointed by Governor Gray Davis as the first Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the San Francisco Water Transit Authority. She was re-appointed by Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger as Chairwoman of the renamed Water Emergency Transit Authority. Charlene served as Chairwoman on both agencies for a total of fourteen years. On June 14, 2018 the North Bay Operations Center of WETA on Mare Island, California was dedicated to Charlene. Charlene was recognized for her homeric contributions to the San Francisco Regional Ferry System that included the recruitment and development of professional staff, refurbishment of existing vessels, and construction of new vessels and terminals. As Chairwoman, Charlene oversaw the growth of WTA, later WETA, from its nascency to a world class regional ferry system serving five counties in the San Francisco Bay, and as an emergency transportation alternative in the event of a disaster. She truly loved the Water Emergency Transit Authority. Many generations of her family served in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps in our nation's conflicts, both in the 19th and 20th centuries. She felt that she was continuing in the same family tradition. Charlene's family would like to thank her treating physician over the last 40 years, Dale Kocienski, M.D. who represents the finest traditions of medicine. The family would also like to thank Marilyn Johnson, her caregiver over the last four years, and the staff at Seton Hospital and UCSF. Friends may visit after 5:30 pm, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Notre Dame des Victoires, 566 Bush Street, San Francisco where a vigil service will be held at 7:30 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:30 am at Notre Dame des Victoires. A reception will follow. Private interment committal. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Charlene's name may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 300 Lake Street, San Francisco, St. Anthony's Foundation, 150 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, or Plan International USA, 155 Plan Way, Warwick, Rhode Island. Visit our guestbook at



Charlene Haught Johnson SAN FRANCISCO, CA -It is with regret that the family of Charlene Haught Johnson announces Charlene's death on July 31, 2019 of a respiratory condition and Lewy Body Disease. Charlene was the daughter of Charles Haught, a career naval officer, and Ursula Duane Haught. She is survived by her husband Jeremiah F. Hallisey, her son Charley Johnson (Deirdre Hussey) of San Francisco, and two step-sons, Jeremy Hallisey (Jennifer) of San Francisco and Sean Hallisey of Hayward, her sister, Sharon Haught, brother, Charles and sister, Geraldine Brown (all of Sonoma County), her sister, Ursula Melnic (George) of Denver, Colorado, and her brother, Stephen (Pamela) of Murphys, California. Charlene is predeceased by her sister, Joan Sharpen (James) of Sonoma County. Charlene is also survived by many nieces and nephews in the San Francisco Bay Area, and cousins in her mother's hometown of Charleston, South Carolina where Charlene maintained a home. Charlene was a woman of pluck, intelligence, integrity, kindness and humility. Charlene's father Charles died suddenly when she was in her early teens. Her mother raised seven children by herself working in real estate sales in trying circumstances. Nevertheless, Charlene is a graduate of Holy Angels Grammar School, Mercy High School, the College of San Mateo, San Francisco State University and the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. She entered law school at a time when only a handful of women were in her law school class. She practiced law for over forty years in downtown San Francisco and throughout the Bay Area in probate and trust litigation. In addition, Charlene was a Probate Referee in San Mateo County for close to 40 years. While she practiced law, she continued to be a dedicated wife, mother, public servant and generous friend of many. Charlene was appointed by Governor Gray Davis as the first Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the San Francisco Water Transit Authority. She was re-appointed by Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger as Chairwoman of the renamed Water Emergency Transit Authority. Charlene served as Chairwoman on both agencies for a total of fourteen years. On June 14, 2018 the North Bay Operations Center of WETA on Mare Island, California was dedicated to Charlene. Charlene was recognized for her homeric contributions to the San Francisco Regional Ferry System that included the recruitment and development of professional staff, refurbishment of existing vessels, and construction of new vessels and terminals. As Chairwoman, Charlene oversaw the growth of WTA, later WETA, from its nascency to a world class regional ferry system serving five counties in the San Francisco Bay, and as an emergency transportation alternative in the event of a disaster. She truly loved the Water Emergency Transit Authority. Many generations of her family served in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps in our nation's conflicts, both in the 19th and 20th centuries. She felt that she was continuing in the same family tradition. Charlene's family would like to thank her treating physician over the last 40 years, Dale Kocienski, M.D. who represents the finest traditions of medicine. The family would also like to thank Marilyn Johnson, her caregiver over the last four years, and the staff at Seton Hospital and UCSF. Friends may visit after 5:30 pm, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Notre Dame des Victoires, 566 Bush Street, San Francisco where a vigil service will be held at 7:30 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:30 am at Notre Dame des Victoires. A reception will follow. Private interment committal. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Charlene's name may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 300 Lake Street, San Francisco, St. Anthony's Foundation, 150 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, or Plan International USA, 155 Plan Way, Warwick, Rhode Island. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close