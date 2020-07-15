Charlene Wilson Wade Charleston - Charlene Wilson Wade, 83, of Charleston, South Carolina, beloved wife of 63 years to Donald Franklin Wade, MD, went peacefully to be with our Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The relatives and friends of Dr. and Mrs. Donald Franklin Wade are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1695 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd., Charleston. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery on James Island. The family will receive friends between 5:00 & 7:00 PM Thursday at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston. Per social distancing guidelines, all guests will kindly wear a mask. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
. Charlene was born on Nov. 10, 1936 and was raised in both Linden, Texas and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She graduated from Classen High School in Oklahoma City in 1954 and attended the University of Oklahoma. Charlene met the "love of her life", Donald Wade, on a blind date while attending the famous Oklahoma-Texas college football game. The young couple married in 1956 and went on to have three children. "Sweet Darlin" worked at the University of Oklahoma while Don attended medical school and served as a captain in the Army Medical Corps. Following medical school, the family moved in 1962 to Atlanta, Georgia, and then to Charleston, South Carolina, in 1964 , where they have remained to this day. Charlene was well known to all who love her for being a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She was most proud of being a "Ganny " to five wonderful grandchildren and a Great "Ganny" to two great-grandchildren. Charlene was a Den Mother for the Boy Scouts and a Brownie Scout Leader for the Girl Scouts, a water safety instructor and enjoyed taking part in each of her children's many activities. Charlene was a spiritual woman and served as a volunteer in the church office and as a member of the church choir. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Sybil Jacobs; daughter, Susan Ann Wade; and son, Mark Franklin Wade. Charlene's legacy will live on in the lives of her treasured family members: her beloved son, Michael Donald Wade, MD, (Laura) of Columbia, South Carolina, and their children, Mr. Michael Anthony Wade of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Ms. Alexandra Ann Hanson Wade of Columbia, South Carolina; her granddaughter, Mrs. Sarah Elizabeth Wade Walter (Brandon) of Atlanta, Georgia, and their children, Brandon Thomas Walter and William Henry Walter; and, her grandsons, Mr. Joseph Franklin Wade and Mr. Benjamin Donald Wade of Charleston, South Carolina. Charlene is also survived by her sisters, Ms. Barbara King of Norman, Oklahoma, and Ms. Tanya Benson of Topeka, Kansas; her aunt, Mary Jewel Pickens of Dallas, Texas; niece, Mary Crafts of Edmond, Oklahoma; cousins, Cassie Points and Karis Pickens of Dallas, Texas; brother and sister-in-law, David Wade, DPM, (Sharon); and numerous other precious family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice
or to St. Joseph's Catholic Church. The family would like to thank friends, neighbors, church members and medical providers who have loved and cared for Charlene and Don during these unprecedented times. Your calls, texts, cards, and prayers have been a blessing. The family feels the embrace of that support and understands that current circumstances may not permit you to attend the services in person. God Bless each of you. "Entrust your loved ones to me; release them into My protective care...My Presence will go with them whenever they go, and I will give them rest." Genesis37;3-4; Ephesians 3:20; Exodus 33:14. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc., (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
