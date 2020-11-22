1/1
Charles A. Strickland
Charles A. Strickland Goose Creek - Charles A. Strickland, husband of Sylvia J. Strickland, of Goose Creek, SC, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Northwood Baptist Church, 2200 Greenridge Rd., N. Charleston, SC 29406. A Funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM at Northwood Baptist Church. Interment will be in the Limestone Baptist Church Cemetery, Dorchester, SC. Charles was born 2 July 1942 in Whiteville, NC, son of Rev. & Mrs. R.W. Strickland. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia, of 55 years, whom he met while both were serving in the USAF in San Antonio, TX. He is also survived by son, C. Alan (Sarah) of Fruitland, MD, son, Brian J. of Savage, MD, both retired USN, daughter, Robin of NY. Also, grandsons, Mike Snow of Goose Creek, Joshua & Connor Strickland of Fruitland, MD. In addition, he is survived by brother, Rod Strickland of Fort Myers, FL, sisters, Bonnie of Las Vegas, NV and Judy Kapu of Shallotte, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother's Prince E., William H., R.W., Jr., George V., Mark, Robert and sisters, Jesse, Sarah & Margaret. Chuck retired from the USAF August 1981 and later work ten years for the Medical University Purchasing Dept. In March 1999, he became the purchasing agent for Naval Weapons Station Goose Creek MWR. In 2006, he transitioned to working for Charleston AFB Services Squadron as their purchasing agent. Chuck was an avid sports enthusiast, enjoying playing & coaching softball for 40 years. In addition to referring South Carolina High School basketball, he also officiated youth/adults' sports. In 1967, while stationed in Hawaii, he played semi-pro football for one of the island teams against the University of Hawaii JV freshman team, having a lifetime memory that he intercepted a pass against a college team. Chuck won the Conway SC, 1977 DIEHARD SPORTSRAMA MVP. His favorite sports teams were: Washington Redskins, Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers and Duke University Basketball. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Northwood Baptist Church
NOV
24
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Northwood Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
