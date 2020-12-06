Charles Able, Jr. Charleston - Mr. Charles Able, Jr., 55, formally of 61 South Street, Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 23, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mr. Charles Able, Jr., are invited to attend his Home-Going Celebration 1:00 PM, Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at The Alfred Williams Community Life Center, 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, South Carolina. A public viewing will be held from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM, Monday, December 7, 2020 at the mortuary. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
