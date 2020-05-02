Charles "Chuck" Angelo Traynor Goose Creek - Charles "Chuck" Angelo Traynor, 80, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Friday, May 1, 2020 at his home. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, North Charleston, SC. Chuck was born September 17, 1939 in Charleston, South Carolina, the son of the late George M. Traynor and the late Helen Jones Traynor. He served in the United States Army and was a teacher in the public schools. He is survived by two sons, William "Billy" Andrew Traynor of Goose Creek, SC and Christopher A. Taylor of Baltimore, MD. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Traynor. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 2 to May 3, 2020.