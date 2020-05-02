Charles Angelo "Chuck" Traynor
1939 - 2020
Charles "Chuck" Angelo Traynor Goose Creek - Charles "Chuck" Angelo Traynor, 80, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Friday, May 1, 2020 at his home. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, North Charleston, SC. Chuck was born September 17, 1939 in Charleston, South Carolina, the son of the late George M. Traynor and the late Helen Jones Traynor. He served in the United States Army and was a teacher in the public schools. He is survived by two sons, William "Billy" Andrew Traynor of Goose Creek, SC and Christopher A. Taylor of Baltimore, MD. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Traynor. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To my dear friend Billy, I am so sorry for the loss of "pops". You were a great son to him and took care of him. He will be missed. Love ya.
Tammy Jackson
Family Friend
