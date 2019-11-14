Charles Austin Barrington (1952 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Dear Lisa, I was saddened to hear the news about Charlie's..."
    - Margaret Hekker
  • "My Condolences to the family,What a nice man,always..."
    - Kenneth Watson
  • "My heartfelt prayers go out to all of your family in this..."
    - Johnny Chakides
  • "Lisa, Austin and Julia, we are so very saddened to hear of..."
    - Marianne Allardice
  • "My dear friend, I will miss you. We may not have talked..."
    - Kathy D. Burns
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Communion
218 Ashley Avenue
Charleston, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Charles Austin Barrington Daniel Island - The relatives and friends of Charles Austin Barrington are invited to attend his Requiem Mass on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the Church of the Holy Communion, 218 Ashley Avenue at 11:00 am followed by a reception in the fellowship hall. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be made to Hollings Cancer Center, Office of Development, 86 Jonathan Lucas Street, Charleston, SC, 29425 or Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Mount Pleasant, SC   (843) 881-9293
funeral home direction icon