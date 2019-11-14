Charles Austin Barrington Daniel Island - The relatives and friends of Charles Austin Barrington are invited to attend his Requiem Mass on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the Church of the Holy Communion, 218 Ashley Avenue at 11:00 am followed by a reception in the fellowship hall. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be made to Hollings Cancer Center, Office of Development, 86 Jonathan Lucas Street, Charleston, SC, 29425 or Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 15, 2019