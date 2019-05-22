|
|
Charles Bennett, Sr. Mt. Pleasant - Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 Mr. Charles Bennett, Sr. Residence: 2939 Bennett Charles Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466. Mr. Bennett is the husband of Mrs. Carrie Wright Bennett; son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Jessie and Mary Jane Bennett; father of Ms. Stephanie Nelson, Ms. Shanique Bennett; Mrs. Dimetria Whitten (James), Mr. Steven Bennett (Niasha), and the late Mr. Charles Bennett, Jr.; brother of Mrs. Jessie Bell Smith, Mr. Eugene Swinton, Mrs. Helen Johnson, and the late Mr. Jessie Bennett and Mrs. Mildred Brown; and the nephew of Mrs. Helen Simmons, Ms. Rebecca Swinton, and Ms. Margie Swinton. Mr. Bennett was 67 years old and a Professional Truck Driver. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 23, 2019