|
|
Charles Bernard Jacobs N. CHARLESTON - Charles Bernard Jacobs, 72, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on January 13, 2020, at the Charleston V.A. Hospital. Born on February 23, 1947 in Charleston, SC. Bernard was a son of the late George Whaley Jacobs and Elizabeth Dodds Jacobs. Bernard retired from Wetterall after many years and went to work at the Naval Shipyard, he also proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He lived with his sister Loretta in Mannington, West Virginia for the past 12 years and he recently returned to Charleston in June to live with Doris and Wayne. He loved to go camping, fishing, and enjoyed telling jokes. He loved his pet pig, Babe and his cats and dogs. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews. Bernard is survived by his siblings Daniel Jacobs (Micha) of Kissimmee, FL Helen Anderson (Mike) Fort Mill, SC, Leo Jacobs (Linda) Cross, SC, Loretta Sloan (Alfred) of Mannington, WV, Doris Meeks, North Charleston, SC and Wayne Jacobs, North Charleston, SC. He was predeceased in death by his brother George Whaley Jacobs, Jr.. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5PM -7PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 1520 Rifle Range Rd. Mt. Pleasant SC 29464. A Rosary will be prayed at 5PM. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11AM at McAlister - Smith Funeral Home, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bernard's memory may be sent to Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center or the . Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 16, 2020