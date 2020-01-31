Home

Charles Bonaparte, Sr. CHARLESTON - Charles Bonaparte, Sr., husband of the late Henrietta Gethers Bonaparte, entered into eternal rest on Thursday January 30, 2020 2:34 p.m. at M.U.S.C. hospital. He was 100 years old. He was the cherished father of his ten (10) children, Charles Bonaparte, Jr., Paul N. (Judy) Bonaparte, Rev. Alvin E. (Harriet) Bonaparte, Sr., Joseph L. Bonaparte, Rev. Yvonne B. (Rev. Wayne) Gregg, Cornell D. Bonaparte, E. Michael Bonaparte, Hazel B.(Isaiah) Simmons, St. Dominic Bonaparte and Margaret B. Kelly, and the brother of Anna B. Tolbert. He is the beloved grandparent of fifteen (15) grandchildren, seventeen (17) great-grands and two (2) great-great-grandchildren. Family will receive visitors at his residence, 13 Kenilworth Avenue, Charleston, SC. Friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Funeral notice forthcoming. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
