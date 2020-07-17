Charles "Chuck" Butters Mt. Pleasant - Charles "Chuck" Gregory Butters, 71, of Mount Pleasant, SC, husband of Nancy Mulkern Butters, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the Medical University of South Carolina on Friday, July 17, 2020. Due to the health and safety of all during this COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Chuck's life will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Charles was born May 15, 1949 in Boston, MA to Edwin F. and Helen M. Butters. He graduated from Xaverian Brothers High School and graduated with honors from Boston College in 1971. He received his M. Ed. degree from University of Massachusetts/Boston and CAGS from Bridgewater State College. Chuck was employed as a science teacher in the Boston Public Schools until his retirement. He also taught in the Charleston County Schools. His interests included travel, gardening, history and spending time at the beach. Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all. He will be missed by Rhett and Chloe, his ever-present feline companions. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy E. (Mulkern), his son, Douglas G. Butters and his wife, Rachel Handren of Myrtle Beach, SC, and his daughter, Dr. Courtney Joseph and her husband, Dr. Mark Joseph of Sparks, MD; three grandchildren, Camden Butters, Cooper and Clara Joseph; brothers, Alan Butters (Cynthia) of Westwood, MA and Edwin "Ted" Butters (Kathleen) of Needham, MA. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Marilyn Butters. Memorials may be made to Hollings Cancer Center Office of Development, 86 Jonathan Lucas Street, Charleston, SC, 29425. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
