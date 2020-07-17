1/1
Charles "Chuck" Butters
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck" Butters Mt. Pleasant - Charles "Chuck" Gregory Butters, 71, of Mount Pleasant, SC, husband of Nancy Mulkern Butters, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the Medical University of South Carolina on Friday, July 17, 2020. Due to the health and safety of all during this COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Chuck's life will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Charles was born May 15, 1949 in Boston, MA to Edwin F. and Helen M. Butters. He graduated from Xaverian Brothers High School and graduated with honors from Boston College in 1971. He received his M. Ed. degree from University of Massachusetts/Boston and CAGS from Bridgewater State College. Chuck was employed as a science teacher in the Boston Public Schools until his retirement. He also taught in the Charleston County Schools. His interests included travel, gardening, history and spending time at the beach. Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all. He will be missed by Rhett and Chloe, his ever-present feline companions. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy E. (Mulkern), his son, Douglas G. Butters and his wife, Rachel Handren of Myrtle Beach, SC, and his daughter, Dr. Courtney Joseph and her husband, Dr. Mark Joseph of Sparks, MD; three grandchildren, Camden Butters, Cooper and Clara Joseph; brothers, Alan Butters (Cynthia) of Westwood, MA and Edwin "Ted" Butters (Kathleen) of Needham, MA. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Marilyn Butters. Memorials may be made to Hollings Cancer Center Office of Development, 86 Jonathan Lucas Street, Charleston, SC, 29425. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved