Charles Choice Jr.
1946 - 2020
Charles Choice, Jr. Johns Island - Mr. Charles Choice, Jr., of Johns Island SC, entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 25, 2020. The family will receive guests on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 3 pm - 7 pm at Walker's Mortuary Chapel, 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island SC. The Home-Going Celebration will be private. Charles was born November 24, 1946, to the late Charles Choice, Sr. and Alice Josephine Choice. Charles was a proud Vietnam Veteran and was stationed in Saigon, Vietnam. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Alicia Choice; two stepsons, Carl Tyler, and Jamie Tyler; his aunts, Ella Frazier, Betty Simmons, and Amy Choice all of Johns Island, SC; his uncle, Earl J. Simmons of Cross, SC; his siblings, Carrie Roberts of Atlanta, GA, Alfred Choice (Michelle), Inez Cohen (Leroy), Rosa Pinckney (late James Pinckney), Elder Isaiah Choice Sr. (Sharon) and Julie Choice all of Charleston, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Arrangements of Comfort by Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace" 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Phone:(843)559-0341; Fax:(843)559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
