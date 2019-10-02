|
|
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Indian Field United Methodist Church
Charles Clifton Maxwell Harleyville, SC - Charles Clifton Maxwell, 77, of Harleyville, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the VA Hospital. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, October 4, 2019 at Indian Field United Methodist Church with the Reverend Robert Reeves officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be C.J. Maxwell, Dillon Maxwell, Christopher Maxwell, Jeff Maxwell, Danny Jackson and Richard McNeely. Honorary Pallbearers will be Emory Reeves, Delbert Hartzog, Mike Adams. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bryant Funeral Home, St. George. Charles was born on August 1, 1942 in Rosinville, a son of the late Clifton Jefferson and Laura Marchant Maxwell. He was a graduate of Harleyville Ridgeville High School, Orangeburg-Technical College and was owner of Maxwell's Variety Center. He was an electrician, farmer and Navy Veteran. He was a member of Indian Field United Methodist Church, Mason Egeria Lodge #71, 32nd Degree Mason, and served as a Dorchester County Magistrate. He was predeceased by siblings, Bennie Maxwell, Jack Maxwell and Diane Varner. Surviving are his sons, Charles (Lei) Maxwell, Jr., Cordova and Charles Nicholas "Nick" Maxwell, Harleyville; daughters, Andrea Kay (Wayne) Hileman, West Columbia, Cheryl Lynn (Ronnie) Gray, Cope and Charlie Nicole Maxwell, Harleyville; grandchildren, C.J. (Robyn) Maxwell and Dillon (Rachel) Maxwell, Allison (Terry Roberts) Barr, Mason Barr, Samantha Gray, Tiffany Gray (Wayne) Kirby, Taylor Gray (Fred) Hutto, Clay Maxwell, Maxwell McKettrick; great-grandchildren, Stella Maxwell, Steely Maxwell, Summer Roberts and Cole Roberts, Naomi Kirby, Jones Hutto and Emma Hutto; a sister, Lillie Mae Bleakley, Harleyville and Christine Singletary, Younges Island; and, special friends, Bunny Owens and Christine Campbell, both of Harleyville. Memorials may be made to Indian Field United Methodist Church, 2030 Highway 15 North, St. George, SC 29477. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 3, 2019
|
|
|
|