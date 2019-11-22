|
|
SSGT Charles Colello US Air Force (Ret.) Summerville - SSGT Charles Colello US Air Force (Ret.), 71, of Summerville, husband of Deborah Eslinger Colello, passed away on November 21, 2019 in Charleston. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A prayer vigil will begin at 7:30. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10 o'clock at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Ave, Summerville, SC 29483. Rite of Committal with Final Commendation will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29483. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to , 44-A Markfield Drive, Charleston, SC 29407. Charles was born on April 25, 1948 in Jersey City, NJ, son of the late Charles V. and Marion Miele Colello. He received his Associate in Allied Health Science, specializing in Respiratory Therapy. He retired from the US Air Force. He served in Vietnam War, Desert Shield, and Desert Storm. He was in a band in the 60's and 70's. They performed in the Singer Bowl at the New York World Fair in the 1960's. The band played in New York City and New Jersey. They played after Paul Anka performed in the Atlantic Highlands Shore Casino in New Jersey. They once opened for The Platters. Survivors in addition to his wife Deborah are: four children: Charles J. Colello (Teresa) of Shady Spring, WV, Cheryl C. Avant (Clint) of N. Augusta, Daniel J. Colello (Stacie) of Pembroke, GA, and Denise J. Kranz (Eric) of Goose Creek; ten grandchildren: Justin Robertson (Danica), Alex Robertson (Peyton), Richard Avant, Christian Sharpe (Candice), Spencer Colello (Logan), Ethan Colello (Tara), Colton Kranz, and Adelyn Kranz; eleven great-grandchildren; niece: Maryann Colello Brown (Scott); and nephew: Richard Colello. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by brother: Richard Colello. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 23, 2019