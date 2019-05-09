Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Charles "Chuck" Coleman

Charles "Chuck" Coleman Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Coleman Summerville - Charles W. "Chuck" Coleman, 39, of Summerville, husband of Jessica Gray Coleman passed away on Tuesday May 7, 2019. The memorial service will be held on Saturday May, 11, 2019 at 2 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mountain of Truth Holiness Church, 402 Trolley Road, Suite 101, Summerville SC 29483. Survivors include his wife, Jessica Gray Coleman; his mother, Mary D. Coleman; his children Krislyn, Graycen and Cain Coleman; all of Summerville. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 10, 2019
